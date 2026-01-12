/How can it make a difference in war? How Iran’s air defences compare with Israel’s

Israel’s integrated defense shield contrasts with Iran’s heavy missile network. Advanced interceptors like Iron Dome and Arrow 3 face long-range systems like the S-300 and Bavar-373.
Israel relies on a tightly integrated, multi-layered shield designed to intercept threats from short-range rockets to ballistic missiles in space. In contrast, Iran employs an 'Area Denial' strategy, using heavy surface-to-air missiles to make its vast airspace too dangerous for enemy jets to enter.
Israel’s Iron Dome is the world’s most famous short-range system, boasting a success rate of over 90 per cent. It is designed to intercept rockets and mortar shells from 4 to 70 kilometres away, ignoring threats that are calculated to land in open, unpopulated areas.
Bridging the gap between short and long-range defence, David’s Sling can intercept enemy planes and medium-range missiles up to 300 kilometres away. It uses advanced 'hit-to-kill' technology, destroying incoming warheads through the sheer force of direct impact rather than an explosion.
The Arrow 3 operates outside the Earth’s atmosphere, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles at altitudes of over 100 kilometres. With a reported range of 2,400 kilometres, it serves as Israel’s primary shield against long-range threats fired from deep within enemy territory.
The Russian-made S-300 PMU2 is a cornerstone of Iran’s defense. Its advanced radar tracks targets up to 300 kilometres away, while its missiles can engage aircraft and ballistic threats at a range of 200 kilometres, creating a massive "no-fly" zone for enemy jets.
Iran’s domestically built Bavar-373 is often compared to Russia’s S-400, with Tehran claiming an upgraded engagement range of 300 kilometres. It uses the Sayyad-4B missile and is designed to target long-range bombers and fighters at high altitudes, showcasing Iran’s self-reliance.
The 15th Khordad system is engineered to detect fighter jets and combat drones from 150 kilometres away. Iran claims this mobile system can identify and track stealth targets at shorter ranges of 85 kilometres, making it a critical layer for protecting sensitive nuclear sites.
Israel’s biggest strength is that all its systems - Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow - talk to each other in real-time. If one layer misses a target, the data is instantly passed to the next layer, ensuring a near-watertight defence that Iran’s more fragmented network lacks.
While Israel relies on cutting-edge precision to conserve interceptors, Iran focuses on volume and saturation. Tehran possesses thousands of anti-aircraft guns and shorter-range mobile systems like the Raad to overwhelm enemy pilots flying at low altitudes.
Israel’s interceptors are expensive, with a single Arrow 3 missile costing nearly $3 million (Rs 25 crore). Iran’s strategy focuses on cost-asymmetry, using cheaper drones and missiles to force Israel to deplete its expensive stockpiles during prolonged conflicts.