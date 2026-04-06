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How can a pilot survive if a US Black Hawk helicopter is hit in combat?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 13:21 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 13:21 IST

When a Black Hawk is hit, its dual engines and triply redundant hydraulics keep it flying. Armoured seats and missile warning systems shield the crew. If a crash occurs, stroking seats and self-sealing fuel tanks ensure pilot survival.

Redundant Flight Systems
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Redundant Flight Systems

When a UH-60M Black Hawk takes enemy fire, its built-in redundancy ensures the aircraft remains airborne. The helicopter utilises dual General Electric T700-GE-701D turboshaft engines and a triply redundant hydraulic supply. If one critical system is destroyed by ballistic damage, the backup instantly takes over to keep the pilot flying.

Ballistic-Hardened Controls
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Ballistic-Hardened Controls

Enemy small-arms fire poses a massive threat to low-flying tactical transport helicopters. To counter this, Sikorsky engineers specifically separated and structurally shielded all flight-essential components within the airframe. This separated load-path design ensures a single bullet or shrapnel burst cannot sever the pilot's mechanical connection to the main rotors.

The Armoured Cockpit
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The Armoured Cockpit

If ground fire breaches the fuselage, the pilot is shielded by heavy ballistic protection. Both the pilot and copilot sit in crash-resistant seats heavily clad in advanced ceramic and Kevlar armour. Additionally, swing-out armour side panels physically deflect medium-calibre projectiles away from the vulnerable flight crew.

Defeating Heat-Seeking Missiles
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Defeating Heat-Seeking Missiles

Modern Black Hawks employ the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System to survive advanced anti-aircraft threats. This automated electronic warfare suite instantly detects the ultraviolet exhaust plumes of incoming heat-seeking missiles. In a fraction of a second, the system actively deploys decoy flares to blind the missile, saving the $21 million airframe.

Surviving a 38-FPS Drop
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Surviving a 38-FPS Drop

If catastrophic damage forces the helicopter out of the sky, the airframe itself becomes a survival capsule. The high-strength aluminium fuselage and energy-absorbing landing gear are built to withstand a terrifying vertical impact of 38 feet per second. This strict military crashworthiness standard prevents heavy components like the main transmission from crushing the cockpit.

Stroking Energy-Absorbing Seats
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(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Stroking Energy-Absorbing Seats

Hitting the ground at extreme speeds transfers lethal kinetic energy directly into the human spine. To prevent paralysis during a hard crash, the Black Hawk features specialised 'stroking' seats that automatically compress downward upon impact. This mechanical shock-absorption system drastically reduces the G-forces exerted on the pilot's body.

Crashworthy Fuel Cells
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Crashworthy Fuel Cells

Post-crash fires were historically one of the deadliest threats to downed helicopter crews in combat zones. The UH-60 Black Hawk eliminates this risk using self-sealing, crash-resistant fuel tanks capable of surviving massive drops without rupturing. If a crash occurs, pilots can instantly jettison the cockpit doors to escape the wreckage safely.

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