How Andrzej Bargiel became the first person to summit Yawash Sar II peak

K2 conqueror Andrzej Bargiel recently made history after becoming the first person to climb Yawash Sar II peak with his partner Jędrzej Baranowski, which stands at a towering height of 6,178 metres. Here's how they did it

Bargiel summited K2 in 2018

In 2018, Andrzej Bargiel summited the peak of K2 without oxygen and then skied front he peak to base without taking off his skis, a challenge which has been been achieved before, Red Bull reported.

(Photograph:Reuters)