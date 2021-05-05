How Andrzej Bargiel became the first person to summit Yawash Sar II peak
K2 conqueror Andrzej Bargiel recently made history after becoming the first person to climb Yawash Sar II peak with his partner Jędrzej Baranowski, which stands at a towering height of 6,178 metres. Here's how they did it
In 2018, Andrzej Bargiel summited the peak of K2 without oxygen and then skied front he peak to base without taking off his skis, a challenge which has been been achieved before, Red Bull reported.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Accompanied by team into Karakoram
Bargiel was accompanied by his Karakoram Ski Expedition team (Baranowski, Darek Załuski, Kuba Gzela and Bartłomiej Pawlikowski) who set off into the Karakoram mountain range 10 days before making history at the Yawash Sar II.
(Photograph:Reuters)
‘Hic Sunt Leones’
The expedition is part of Hic Sunt Leones (a Latin phrase used to denote places in ancient maps) project, under development since 2013.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Finally conquered
The Yawash Sar II summit has been conquered by the 33-year-old from Łętownia, Bargiel which is already getting ready for the second destination of the expedition
(Photograph:Reuters)
How did they get there?
According to Reuters, Bargiel and Baranowski left the base on Thursday morning to spend the night in a camp set up around 1,000 metre below the summit of Yawash Sar II.
(Photograph:Reuters)
When did the ascent begin?
Bargiel began his ascent at 4am in the morning and after a few hours of climbing, reached the 6,178 metre peak before making a rapid descent.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The inspiration for the journey
The expedition was prompted by the Polish ski mountaineer Janusz Majer, who prepared a summit study with Jerzy Wala years earlier.