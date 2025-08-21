How AI will turn humans into cyborgs?

Slide 1: Is the Cyborg Future Here?

Cyborg is a man-machine system in which the control mechanisms of the human portion are modified externally by drugs or regulatory devices so that the being can live in an environment different from the normal one.

As AI and advanced tech are starting to blend with the human body. As per the Nature Neuroscience review, brain-computer interfaces and smart prosthetics mean the first “cyborg” humans are already among us as trials begin worldwide.