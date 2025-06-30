LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /How AI can help you trade in financial markets?

How AI can help you trade in financial markets?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 16:48 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 16:48 IST

AI trading uses new advanced technology to analyse markets and fast trades. It is growing in India, with around 70 per cent of trades automated. AI studies data, news, and trends to help traders act quickly. 

What Is AI Trading?
1 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

What Is AI Trading?

AI trading uses artificial intelligence to analyse stock markets and make trades. It helps investors make quick, data-driven decisions using computers or smartphones.

Rise of Algorithmic Trading
2 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

Rise of Algorithmic Trading

Algorithmic trading uses artificial intelligence to automate trades. According to Groww in India, around 70 per cent of trading volume now comes from these AI-driven systems, making trading faster and more efficient.

How Does AI Analyse the Market?
3 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

How Does AI Analyse the Market?

AI tools study huge amounts of data, spot market trends, and use machine learning to predict price movements. They also read news and social media to judge market sentiment.

Key AI Techniques Used
4 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

Key AI Techniques Used

AI trading systems use pattern recognition, natural language processing, and sentiment analysis. These systems help in forecasting trends, understanding news, and making better trading choices.

How to Use AI for Stock Trading
5 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

How to Use AI for Stock Trading

To use AI in trading, choose a trusted AI trading platform or app. Set your investment goals, link your trading account, and let the AI analyse market data. Review its trade suggestions or allow it to trade automatically, but always monitor your investments.

Advantages of AI Trading
6 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

Advantages of AI Trading

AI trading saves time, cuts costs, and reduces emotional decisions. It can work round the clock, spot trends quickly, and help traders react to market changes faster than humans.

Further Considerations
7 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

Further Considerations

AI trading depends on past data, which may not always predict future changes. Complex AI systems can be hard to understand and may miss important human insights or sudden market events.

AI's Role in Future Trading
8 / 8
(Photograph:AI)

AI's Role in Future Trading

AI trading is expected to grow, with more tools for risk management and faster analysis. As technology improves, more people will use AI to trade stocks and manage investments.

Trending Photo

Delhi’s artificial rain: What’s the real cost of a manufactured monsoon?
7

Delhi’s artificial rain: What’s the real cost of a manufactured monsoon?

Delhi’s artificial rain: Did a man-made cloud trigger a disaster in Dubai?
8

Delhi’s artificial rain: Did a man-made cloud trigger a disaster in Dubai?

What Is Nuclear Energy? Find out about its safety, risks, and role in the future of power
7

What Is Nuclear Energy? Find out about its safety, risks, and role in the future of power

Scientists discovered Earth’s oldest rocks in Canada
7

Scientists discovered Earth’s oldest rocks in Canada

Rath Yatra 2025: 7 hidden mysteries of Puri’s Jagannath Temple that still baffle science and devotees
8

Rath Yatra 2025: 7 hidden mysteries of Puri’s Jagannath Temple that still baffle science and devotees