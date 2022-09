Nikita Khrushchev

Khrushchev was ousted in 1964 following a plot by fellow Communist Party leaders who accused him of rude, erratic and high-handed behaviour, policy failures and going against the teaching of Lenin. Disgraced, he died on Sept. 11, 1971, aged 77, and was given a private burial in Novodevichy cemetery, with a wake beforehand at a morgue in a Moscow suburb.

According to his biographer William Taubman, news of his death was withheld until the morning of the funeral and only a small number of mourners were able to talk their way past rings of troops and police at the cemetery to join the family by the graveside. It took four more years before the family obtained permission to erect a monument there - an imposing sculpture by Ernst Neizvestny.

