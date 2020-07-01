Hong Kong marks 23 years of handover to China with protests and mass arrests
Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China on July 1 under the glare of a new national security law imposed by Beijing, with protests banned and the city's cherished freedoms looking increasingly fragile.
Nine already booked under new law
Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people on July 1 - including nine under China's new national security law - as thousands defied a ban on protests on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.
‘Revolution of our times’
Protesters chant slogans during a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.
Many detained
Police detain people after they cleared protesters taking part in a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong.
Thousands defy ban on protests
Hong Kong police made the first arrests under Beijing's new national security law on July 1 as the anniversary of the city's handover to China was met by thousands defying a ban on protests.
Tear gas makes a comeback
Riot police deploy tear gas as they clear protesters from a road during a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.
Activists disappear
In the backdrop of China passing its controversial national security law in Hong Kong, activist groups in the city have disappeared from social media, and most pro-democracy campaigns shut fearing repercussions.
The new law
With the goal to stifle anti-government protests, the legislation criminalises subversion, secession, terrorism, and working with foreign forces. The sedition aspect of the law essentially make any critique of the Chinese government illegal.
Police deployed across the city
A police officer secures a cordon after police entered the Times Square shopping mall to search for protesters during a rally set against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020.
Police attacked
A protester uses a sharp object against a police officer who is trying to detain a man (C) during a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.