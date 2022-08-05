Hong Kong chief John Lee’s $690,000 salary beats Joe Biden’s pay. But he is not the richest paid politician

The new chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, has become one of the world's highest-paid senior politicians as he presides over a further crackdown on freedom. Notably, he is getting paid higher than US President Joe Biden or UK's acting prime minister Boris Johnson, who is paid £164,080 per year.

Even as the former British colony slumps into its second recession in three years, the 52-year-old will be paid handsomely according to figures provided by his office.

Lee was sanctioned in 2020 by the US for his role in implementing a national security law that has been used to crack down on dissent and for his role in “coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals” under the legislation. Lee said he “scoffed at the so-called sanctions” and has referred to the US as a bully.