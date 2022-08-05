Hong Kong chief John Lee’s $690,000 salary beats Joe Biden’s pay. But he is not the richest paid politician

Updated: Aug 05, 2022

The new chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, has become one of the world's highest-paid senior politicians as he presides over a further crackdown on freedom. Notably, he is getting paid higher than US President Joe Biden or UK's acting prime minister Boris Johnson, who is paid £164,080 per year.

Even as the former British colony slumps into its second recession in three years, the 52-year-old will be paid handsomely according to figures provided by his office.

Lee was sanctioned in 2020 by the US for his role in implementing a national security law that has been used to crack down on dissent and for his role in “coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals” under the legislation. Lee said he “scoffed at the so-called sanctions” and has referred to the US as a bully.

 

Lee is among the richest paid politicians

According to his office, the former security chief, who assumed office in July, is being paid $690,000 per year. He will also receive an entertainment allowance of over $10,000 as well, his office told AFP on Wednesday. It is unclear whether Lee receives his salary in cash.

(Photograph:AFP)

Lee's salary more than predecessor Lam

John Lee's salary is a major step up from that of his predecessor Carrie Lam, who used to earn around $54,000 a month. 

Lam is subjected to sanctions by the United States for her role in China's ongoing crackdown on freedoms in the city. She once revealed she had "piles of cash" at home as she was denied banking services due to the US sanctions.

(Photograph:AFP)

New Hon Kong chief earns more than US President Joe Biden

Lee has in fact overtaken US President Joe Biden, whose salary is more than US President Joe Biden, whose pay is locked at $400,000 per year. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

The highest paid politician is Singapore's Loong

Lee is second only to Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong, who nets around $1.6 million a year.

(Photograph:AFP)

Hong Kong to slip into recession

Lee's revised salary comes at a time even as the financial hub's economy undergoes a downturn. The government announced this week that its economy has tipped into a technical recession, after being battered by the pandemic, mounting interest rates and weakened global trade.

Despite the city's dip in fortunes, the chief executive will still be comfortably compensated, according to figures provided by his office.

(Photograph:Reuters)

