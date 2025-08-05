/Hiroshima Day 2025: What’s the history and significance of the ‘catastrophic moment’ in World War II

According to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History, the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in Japan on 6 August, 1945, during World War II. The atomic bomb, called "Little Boy", used uranium and exploded with the full power of about 13,000 tonnes of TNT.

At that time, Hiroshima had a population of about 280,000 to 290,000 civilians and 43,000 soldiers. It is estimated that 90,000 to 166,000 people died within four months after the bombing.