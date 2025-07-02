/Testosterone, Energy, Immunity: Health benefits of Himalayan Shilajit resin

Himalayan Shilajit resin has been studied and found to deliver several health benefits. It is known to improve sexual vitality and health. However, there are many more ways in which shilajit can help improve overall health and well-being.
Himalayan Shilajit resin is an Ayurvedic medicine packed with several health benefits. It is considered an effective and safe supplement that can improve the overall health and well-being of a person. As the name suggests, it is primarily found in the Himalayas. It takes centuries to form and is mostly thought of as something that improves sexual vitality. However, that is not the case. There are several more ways in which shilajit can benefit human health. Here are some health benefits of Himalayan Shilajit resin.
(Disclaimer: Always consult your physician before starting any supplements.)
Shilajit is a great choice for slowing down ageing and adding years to your life. It is packed with antioxidants, such as fulvic acid, and also has anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants fight free radicals and prevent cellular damage. Shilajit can benefit overall health and well-being.
Some researchers believe that the molecular composition of shilajit can prevent or slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s. Fulvic acid, the powerful antioxidant found in shilajit, contributes to cognitive health. It prevents the accumulation of tau protein, a substance that is important for the proper functioning of the nervous system, but can trigger brain cell damage if it builds up.
Shilajit is widely known for improving sexual vitality in men. It can raise testosterone, a primary male sex hormone. Studies have found that shilajit can improve the sex drive and fight other symptoms of low testosterone levels. According to Healthline, a study on men aged 45-55 found that half of those who received purified shilajit twice a day had higher testosterone levels as compared to the other half who were given a placebo.
In people who experience extreme tiredness or fatigue, a condition medically known as chronic fatigue syndrome, shilajit can help them by reducing the symptoms and restoring energy. Some researchers think that shilajit supplements can prevent mitochondrial dysfunction. A study on mice found that those given shilajit for 21 days and forced to swim for 15 minutes for 21 days straight had reduced effects of CFS.
Several people feel nauseous and suffer from altitude sickness when they visit places at higher altitudes where there is low atmospheric pressure. Researchers say the fulvic acid and more than 84 minerals present in shilajit can boost immunity, have anti-inflammatory properties and boost energy. Some experts say that these properties can help fight altitude sickness.