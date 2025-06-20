/Hidden hill stations in India to visit during monsoon, perfect for nature lovers

Published: Jun 20, 2025, 19:55 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 19:55 IST
7 offbeat hill stations perfect for a peaceful monsoon getaway. From Chopta's meadows to Ziro's rice fields, enjoy misty landscapes, rain-soaked forests, waterfalls, and serene mountain views all away from the tourist crowds.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)
Monsoon’s Hidden Hill Stations
Looking for a peaceful monsoon getaway? These 7 offbeat hill stations offer misty valleys, lush forests, and quiet charm. From Chopta to Ziro, each spot promises a unique experience away from the crowds.
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Chopta, Uttarakhand – Meadows and Mist
Known as the “Mini Switzerland” of Uttarakhand, Chopta comes alive in the monsoon with mossy meadows and wildflowers. Trek to Tungnath or Chandrashila for dramatic Himalayan views and enjoy chai at roadside stalls.
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh – Clouds and Monasteries
Tawang turns magical in the rainy season. Mist covers pine forests and ancient monasteries. Visit Tawang Monastery, Sela Pass with fluttering prayer flags, and glacial lakes for a peaceful retreat.
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh – Rivers and Rain
Tirthan Valley is a quiet Himachali gem. Walk by the roaring Tirthan River, explore the Great Himalayan National Park, and sip herbal tea in wooden cottages as clouds drift through pine forests.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Maharashtra Tourism)
Chikhaldara, Maharashtra – Green and Wild
Chikhaldara in Vidarbha is a green paradise during monsoon. Visit the tiger reserve, see Bhimkund and Gavilgad Fort in the rain, and enjoy wildflowers and roasted corn with local chai on misty days.
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Kausani, Uttarakhand – Himalayan Calm
Kausani, called the “Switzerland of India,” is peaceful in the rains. Watch the Himalayas peek through clouds, trek to Rudradhari Falls, and try warm Kumaoni food for a cosy monsoon break.
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)
Agumbe & Ziro – Rainforest and Rice Fields
Agumbe in Karnataka is famous for heavy rain, thundering waterfalls, and rainforest walks. Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh offers green paddy fields, bamboo houses, and the early monsoon fog perfect for nature lovers and photographers.