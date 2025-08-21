/Here are top 6 players to play most matches as captain in Asia Cup

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famously known as MS Dhoni, has captained the most times in Asia Cup history. Since assuming white-ball captaincy in 2007, Dhoni led India in 14 matches (in this event) beginning in 2008. Although he stepped aside from India's captaincy in 2017, he led India in one game in the 2018 edition. Under his leadership, India won nine matches and lost four, with one game ending in a tie.