/Here are top 6 players to play most matches as captain in Asia Cup

From Sourav Ganguly to Misbah-ul-Haq, here are six captains who led their sides the most times in Asia Cup history.
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famously known as MS Dhoni, has captained the most times in Asia Cup history. Since assuming white-ball captaincy in 2007, Dhoni led India in 14 matches (in this event) beginning in 2008. Although he stepped aside from India's captaincy in 2017, he led India in one game in the 2018 edition. Under his leadership, India won nine matches and lost four, with one game ending in a tie.
Another World Cup-winning skipper, this time from Sri Lanka, legendary Arjuna Ranatunga, is second on this list. Ranatunga led the Island Nation in 13 matches across several Asia Cup editions during his tenure, winning nine and losing four.
Team India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma also made it to the list. From 2018 to 2023, Rohit captained India 11 times in this continental tournament, winning nine times and suffering defeat in just one, with an 81.81% win rate. Since he has retired from the shortest format and the 2025 Asia Cup is to be played in T20 form, Rohit will not feature in this edition.
Fourth on this list is former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, who led his side ten times from 2004 to 2012. Sri Lanka won six matches, including the famous 2008 final against India in Karachi, where Ajantha Mendis picked up six wickets for 13 runs in the summit clash.
Like Jayawardene, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq also led his team in ten matches, winning one more (7) than Mahela, with a 70% win rate. Misbah captained Pakistan in four editions, from 2008 to 2014.
The last on this list is another ex-Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, who led the side in nine matches, winning four and losing the remaining five. India’s win percentage in this tournament under Ganguly was 44.44%.