/Here are the most successful franchise cricket teams. Check who all make the list

From India’s buzzing streets to Australia’s sunny stadiums, franchise cricket has gone global. Over the past decade, a few powerhouse teams have ruled their leagues, built massive fan bases, and lifted multiple trophies. Here’s a look at the world’s most successful franchise cricket teams
Mumbai Indians are the joint-most successful team in IPL history with five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). Known for their star-studded roster, sharp scouting, and strong leadership, MI have dominated both home and away. Their passionate fan base and consistent performances make them a global cricketing powerhouse
Led by the legendary MS Dhoni till 2023, Chennai Super Kings have clinched five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and reached the playoffs in nearly every season they’ve played. Built on consistency, loyalty, and a winning culture, CSK’s ‘Yellow Army’ fan base is among the most devoted in the world
Backed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL thrice (2012, 2014 and 2024) and the Champions League T20 in 2014. Known for their fearless cricket, KKR’s purple brigade enjoys a massive following. Their resurgence in recent seasons has reinforced their reputation as one of IPL’s most resilient teams
The Perth Scorchers are the most successful side in Big Bash League history, lifting the trophy five times (2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17, 2021–22, 2022–23). Renowned for their aggressive yet disciplined cricket, the Scorchers have been a model of consistency and player development in Australian franchise cricket.
Sydney Sixers have carved a niche in the BBL with three championships (2011–12, 2019–20, 2020–21). Their balance of experienced stars and rising talent makes them perennial contenders. Playing at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, the Sixers combine flair and efficiency, making them a constant threat in Australia’s premier T20 league
Islamabad United stand as the most successful team in Pakistan Super League history with three titles (2016, 2018, 2024). Known for their strategic approach and data-driven selections, the franchise has consistently delivered under pressure. Their blend of international stars and domestic talent has made them PSL’s most reliable force
A dominant force in the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders have lifted the trophy four times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020). Affiliated with the Kolkata Knight Riders brand, TKR combine Caribbean flair with tactical brilliance. Their unbeaten 2020 season remains one of the most dominant campaigns in T20 franchise history