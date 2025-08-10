Here are 6 Indian players who might not play 2027 ODI World Cup, last name to shock everyone

All six players mentioned here were part of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India fell shy of a title in the final against Australia.
The current Indian captain is currently 38, and by the time the next ODI World Cup comes around, he will be above 40, making it unlikely for him to maintain his fitness and fight for his place in the Indian Team.
The star Indian batter might also follow Rohit’s footprints in announcing his ODI retirement earlier than the 2027 ODI WC in Africa. Currently playing just one format, just like his ODI skipper, Virat, could soon shock the cricket world with his decision to step aside from One-Dayers.
Picked for the 2023 ODI WC squad on his white-ball form, Suryakumar Yadav is most likely to fall out of the list of players to be considered for selection for the next edition. With the 2026 T20 WC to be staged in Asia (India and Sri Lanka), it could see the last of SKY as an Indian international.
The hero for India in the past edition, seamer Mohammed Shami, could also fail to make it to the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Having already lost his place in the Test side to younger guns, Shami would need a miracle to keep himself alive in the race for a spot in the ODI team.
The fast-bowling all-rounder is unlikely to stick around till the next WC edition. With several newcomers having already begun pushing for their case in the ODI side, including Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya, also likely to be around, Thakur’s services might not be required.
Controversial, but Jadeja being able to retain his place in the ODI side till the 2027 World Cup arrives looks like a distant dream for him. Although he remains the fittest and among the quickest on the field despite his age, to maintain it for another two years, also considering the emergence of more seam-bowling all-rounders, Jadeja could well be on his way out of the ODI setup.