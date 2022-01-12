Henley Passport Index: Here are the world's most powerful passports for 2022

With the surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, airlines all across the world are facing record cancellations.  Amid an infection wave that has hit its employees and affected operations, the Henley Passport Index has issued a list of the world's most powerful passports for 2022.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest, most accurate travel information database.

Let's take a look:

10) Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia

With free access to 181 destinations, Latvia, Slovenia and Estonia collectively occupy the tenth position in the list of the most powerful passports in the world.

9) Lithuania and Slovakia

With free access to 182 destinations, Lithuania and Slovakia collectively occupy the ninth position in the list of the most powerful passports in the world.

8) Poland and Hungary

Poland and Hungary occupy the eighth spot on the list of the world's best passports in 2022 with free access to 183 destinations as per the Henley Passport Index.

7) Greece, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada and Australia

With a free access to 185 destinations, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta and New Zealand occupy the seventh position on the list.

6) Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, New Zealand and Belgium

With a free access to 186 destinations, Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, New Zealand and Belgium occupy the sixth position in the list.

5) Portugal and Ireland

With a free access to 187 destinations, Portugal and Ireland occupy the fifth spot on the list.

4) France, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark and Austria

With a free access to 188 destinations France, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark and Austria occupy the fourth position in the list.

3) Spain, Luxembourg, Italy and Finland

With a free access to 189 destinations, Spain, Luxembourg, Italy and Finland occupy the third position on the list.

2) South Korea and Germany

With a free access to 190 destinations, South Korea and Germany occupy the second spot on the list.

1) Japan and Singapore

Japan and Singapore have the most powerful passports in the world, with a free access to 192 destinations, according to Henley's Passport Index.

