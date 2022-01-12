Henley Passport Index: Here are the world's most powerful passports for 2022

With the surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, airlines all across the world are facing record cancellations. Amid an infection wave that has hit its employees and affected operations, the Henley Passport Index has issued a list of the world's most powerful passports for 2022.

The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest, most accurate travel information database.

Let's take a look: