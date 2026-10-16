/Hema Malini birthday special: From Sholay to Seeta Aur Geeta, 10 iconic films of Bollywood's Dream Girl

Hema Malini turns 78 on October 16. On her birthday, revisit ten of her best films that showcased her versatility and unforgettable contributions to Hindi cinema.
Hema Malini, Bollywood’s Dream Girl, is one of Indian cinema’s most legendary actresses. Over her decades-long career, she has delivered several memorable performances. From romantic dramas and family entertainers to action-packed classics, she has showcased her versatility across genres. On her birthday, take a nostalgic journey through ten of Hema Malini’s best films, which continue to hold a special place in the hearts of millions.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Hema Malini delivered a stunning act as Basanti. Hema's character was a very talkative and spirited horse-cart driver who falls in love with Veeru, played by Dharmendra.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this blockbuster comedy-drama, Hema Malini plays the dual role of Seeta and Geeta alongside Dharmendra as Raka. The story follows identical twin sisters who were separated at birth. One lives in luxury as an oppressed servant in her own home, while the other lives freely on the streets. The film also featured Sanjeev Kumar.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
This emotional family film portrays Hema Malini as Pooja Malhotra, wife of Raj Malhotra, played by Amitabh Bachchan. They both sacrifice everything to let their four sons have a happy life. However, when Raj retires, his sons become selfish and treat their parents with disrespect.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Hema Malini plays five different characters, including Sapna, Padma, Champabai, Dream Girl, and Rajkumari, to steal money and run an orphanage. The film was a massive hit and permanently cemented her status as Bollywood's Dream Girl.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1970 action thriller, Hema Malini plays Rekha opposite Dev Anand, who portrays Sohan and Johny. Rekha becomes involved in a diamond-smuggling operation while harbouring a personal mission to rescue her father, who has been imprisoned in place of the criminal Ranjit.
Where to watch: YouTube
The veteran actress plays Indu Anand, a nurse who marries Ravi Anand, played by Amitabh Bachchan, the eldest of seven brothers. Ravi initially lies to her, claiming he has only one younger brother, but she discovers the truth after their marriage.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1981 historical drama, Hema Malini plays Rajkumari Meenakshi, a princess who initially finds herself at odds with revolutionary Bharat, played by Manoj Kumar. After Bharat imprisons her, she witnesses the British oppression of Indians and gradually transforms from a privileged royal into a supporter of the freedom struggle.
Where to watch: Zee 5 and Amazon Prime Video
Hema Malini plays Miss Asha, a famous and headstrong singing sensation. The story explores the love triangle between Vicky (Shatrughan Sinha), who initially tries to win her over, and Asha, who eventually falls in love with Johnny (Amitabh Bachchan) after he fights to win her heart.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The biographical-historical film features Hema Malini as Meerabai, a 16th-century Rajput princess and mystic poet who renounces worldly life and royal duties for her deep devotion to Lord Krishna.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Hema Malini plays Sheetal Verma, who is romantically involved with Shekhar (Shashi Kapoor). Meanwhile, Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan), driven by a desire to avenge his mother, tries to create a rift between the couple as part of his plan to destroy his estranged father's family and business.