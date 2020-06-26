Harsh weather conditions creating menace in times of coronavirus

From floods to storms, countries across the world are facing extreme weather conditions while coronavirus pandemic continues to remain a widespread menace.

Heatwave

Just days after lockdown ended and travels restrictions were lifted in Europe, several people went to beach as the continent recorded one of its hottest days at a temperature of 40 degrees celsius.

The beachgoers seeked a respite from the heatwave that has engulfed the entire continent and is expected to last for a couple of days.

(Photograph:AFP)