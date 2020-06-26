Harsh weather conditions creating menace in times of coronavirus
From floods to storms, countries across the world are facing extreme weather conditions while coronavirus pandemic continues to remain a widespread menace.
Let's take a look:
Heatwave
Just days after lockdown ended and travels restrictions were lifted in Europe, several people went to beach as the continent recorded one of its hottest days at a temperature of 40 degrees celsius.
The beachgoers seeked a respite from the heatwave that has engulfed the entire continent and is expected to last for a couple of days.
(Photograph:AFP)
Flood
Torrential rains in Ukraine killed three people, forced hundreds from their homes and cut off villages in western regions.
East China's Jiangxi Province activated level four emergency response for disaster relief as the recent downpours affected more than 330,000 people and caused great damage in the province.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Cyclone
Amphan, the most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in 20 years, killed at least 88 people, while rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and flooding over large tracts of land.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Volcanic eruptions
Indonesia's Merapi Mount and Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupted twice and spewed thick smoke 6,000 metres into the air from the peak of the volcano.
However, no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the eruption.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dust storm
A massive plume of dust whipped up from the sahara desert will hover over the south-east US. The 3,500-mile-long cloud, dubbed the "godzilla dust cloud," travelled 5,000 miles from North Africa before reaching the region stretching from West Florida into Texas and into North Carolina through Arkansas.