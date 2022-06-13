Ariana Grande to Chris Evans: Stars who proudly show support & love to their LGBTQ+ family 

Accepting their gender orientation and sexuality can be an uphill task for anyone. Sadly, prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community still exist, and only support and compassion from their loved ones can make a difference. And facing life becomes even simpler when our blood relatives stood by our side during difficult or perplexing moments.

Celebrities have been open about their family members and children who identify themselves with the queer community. They have stood by them while they explored, identified, and named their sexuality. That's not to say that the journey was full of roses, but these famous celebrities supported their family members, siblings, and children throughout their lives.

Here are a few celebrities who have supported and embraced their LGBTQ+ family members and are advocates of the community's rights.

