Ariana Grande to Chris Evans: Stars who proudly show support & love to their LGBTQ+ family 

Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 05:51 PM(IST)

Accepting their gender orientation and sexuality can be an uphill task for anyone. Sadly, prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community still exist, and only support and compassion from their loved ones can make a difference. And facing life becomes even simpler when our blood relatives stood by our side during difficult or perplexing moments. 

Celebrities have been open about their family members and children who identify themselves with the queer community. They have stood by them while they explored, identified, and named their sexuality. That's not to say that the journey was full of roses, but these famous celebrities supported their family members, siblings, and children throughout their lives.

Here are a few celebrities who have supported and embraced their LGBTQ+ family members and are advocates of the community's rights. 
 

Chris Evans with brother Scott Evans

Not only on screen, but ‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans has proved to be a hero for his brother, Scott, who at the age of 19 appeared to be gay. Taking to his Twitter handle, Chris defended his brother and the rest of the gay community as well.

In another tweet, the actor urged people to learn more about the community and build empathy for them. Chris has attributed this compassion and understanding toward the LGBTQ+ community to the progressive environment he grew up in. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Anne Hathway with brother Mike

In one of her speeches, the actress expressed gratitude for being the younger sister of a gay man and the daughter of LGBTQ+-accepting parents.

She also said that being gay isn't a huge problem in their house. Her parents hugged her brother, Mike, and made him feel loved when he came out as gay. Stating that she considers herself a member of the LGBTQ+ community's family, rather than just an ally, the ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actor has been supportive of gay marriage, adoption and other causes. She feels it is something that any moral human being should do.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Ariana Grande with brother-dancer Frankie Grande

The pop icon revealed in a letter addressing the LGBTQ+ community that she admired and idolised her gay brother, Frankie, noting that sexuality and gender topics were openly discussed in her household.

At one of her events, she also spoke to people who still hesitate to disclose their identity, asking them not to rush and that they are beautiful and they can love whoever they want to.

According to Frankie, Ariana asked, "Great, when do I meet your boyfriend?" when he told her about himself, adding that Grande’s always keeps her family first and that they will always fiercely defend one another.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Charlize Theron with daughters Jackson and August

In 2019, Charlize Theron made public the fact that one of her children was trans and came out to her when she was only 3 years old. Charlize accepted her the way she was without any doubts or questions. Though she has not been shy about expressing her support for how her children want to live their truth, she has made a conscious effort to raise them privately and away from social media.

In an interview, Charlize said that her main goal is to protect her daughters. She added: "My job as a parent is to celebrate them, to love them, and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that."
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Busy Phillips with her kid Birdie

In her podcast, American actress Busy Phillips announced in December 2021 that her child Birdie is gay and prefers to be called with pronouns—they/them. 

"You get to choose what will make you feel fulfilled and happy. It doesn’t have to be any of these constructs that we’ve all been fed our whole lives. This is a different world that you get to f**king build," the actress shared an emotional conversation she had with Birdie. 
 

(Photograph:Others)

Khary Payton with his kids

Khary Payton, the celebrated star of 'The Walking Dead', introduced his son Karter as transgender in a touching message. "You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy. He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media." The actor had made his son aware that "there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh," but his son assured him that he "can handle trolls."

In a sentimental statement, Khary shared, "There is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves…. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now."

(Photograph:Instagram)

Colin Farrell with brother Eamonn

The Irish actor, in an op-ed piece in 2014, urged his countrymen to vote in support of same-sex marriage in his country. The plea came from compassion and love for his gay brother, Eamonn. In his article, he stated that Eamonn was forced to marry in Canada because their home country did not allow homosexuals to exercise such rights. 

The next year, through a referendum, Ireland legalised same-sex marriage. "Today Ireland has opened up her heart in a way that the entire world will feel," Farrell said, expressing his joy. And that "(W)e have paved the road, ensuring a brighter and more loving future for everyone who calls this lovely place home."
 

(Photograph:Others)

