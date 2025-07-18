/Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: She is the only Indian to feature in this ELITE list. Details inside

As Smriti Mandhana turned 29 on Friday (Jul 18), let's take a look at one of her biggest achievements on the field. She is the only Indian to feature in an elite list, scoring a century in all three formats.
Heather Knight was the first woman to score a century in all three formats. She has two centuries in Tests, two in ODIs and one in T20Is. Heather ranks second in the tally of most runs in an innings by a captain in Women's Test cricket.
Tammy Beaumont joined the elite list after her Test hundred in 2023. She already had 12 ODI centuries and a big T20I knock. She’s known for her strong starts and taking the opposition down right from ball one. Notably, Beamount is one of the ten players who have a double hundred in Test cricket.
Laura Wolvaardt is the first South African woman to hit centuries in all formats. With one century in Tests, eight in ODIs and one in T20Is, she has 10 international hundreds to her name. Notably, Laura had scored five centuries during the ICC Women's Championships.
Beth Mooney reached the all-format century club in early 2025. Her international tons include one in Tests, three in ODIs and one in T20Is. Mooney holds the record for being the fastest woman to score 3000 runs in 20-over cricket.
Smriti Mandhana made history on June 28, 2025, after scoring her maiden T20I hundred against England. She became the first Indian woman to score a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Smriti has mastered the 20-over format, where she has scored 32 half centuries ( the most by any batter) and is the second leading run getter with 3982 runs.