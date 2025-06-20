LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman 6 iconic performances that prove she can do it all

Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: 6 iconic performances that prove she can do it all

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 14:48 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 14:48 IST

In honour of Nicole Kidman's birthday, here are six must-watch performances that showcase her incredible range.

Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: 6 iconic performances that prove she can do it all
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: 6 iconic performances that prove she can do it all

From gripping dramas to unsettling thrillers and dazzling musicals, Nicole Kidman has never been afraid to take bold risks on screen. With a career spanning four decades and countless awards, she continues to reinvent herself with every role. In honour of her birthday, here are six must-watch performances that showcase her incredible range.

Satine – Moulin Rouge!
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Satine – Moulin Rouge!

Nicole dazzled as the doomed courtesan in Baz Luhrmann’s musical spectacle. Her performance was equal parts heartbreaking and glamorous.

Virginia Woolf – The Hours
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Virginia Woolf – The Hours

In the role that won her the Oscar, Nicole portrayed the troubled writer Virginia Woolf with haunting precision and deeply emotional nuance.

Grace Stewart – The Others
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Grace Stewart – The Others

In this chilling psychological horror, Kidman plays a mother haunted by unseen forces. Her restrained yet intense performance anchored the film’s eerie atmosphere.

Celeste Wright – Big Little Lies
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Celeste Wright – Big Little Lies

Nicole delivered a career-redefining performance as a woman trapped in an abusive relationship. She won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role.

Alice Harford – Eyes Wide Shut
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Alice Harford – Eyes Wide Shut

Kidman’s role in Stanley Kubrick’s final film was layered, sensual, and mysterious and is a standout in her filmography.

Becca Corbett – Rabbit Hole
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Becca Corbett – Rabbit Hole

Nicole Kidman plays a grieving mother navigating the aftermath of her son’s death. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination.

Trending Photo

Aamir Khan films that were allegedly remakes - Sitaare Zameen Par, Ghajini and more
8

Aamir Khan films that were allegedly remakes - Sitaare Zameen Par, Ghajini and more

Iran-Israel conflict: How ballistic missiles work and where can they reach?
7

Iran-Israel conflict: How ballistic missiles work and where can they reach?

Iran-Israel War: 7 critical steps to take if Earth plunges into a nuclear war
8

Iran-Israel War: 7 critical steps to take if Earth plunges into a nuclear war

Nostalgic and Unforgettable! 8 movies every 90's kid still love: Home Alone, Spy Kids, Jumanji and more
9

Nostalgic and Unforgettable! 8 movies every 90's kid still love: Home Alone, Spy Kids, Jumanji and more

Another Jamal Khashoggi? This Saudi journalist was executed for his tweets! All about Turki al-Jasser
6

Another Jamal Khashoggi? This Saudi journalist was executed for his tweets! All about Turki al-Jasser