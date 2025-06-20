Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: 6 iconic performances that prove she can do it all

In honour of Nicole Kidman's birthday, here are six must-watch performances that showcase her incredible range.
From gripping dramas to unsettling thrillers and dazzling musicals, Nicole Kidman has never been afraid to take bold risks on screen. With a career spanning four decades and countless awards, she continues to reinvent herself with every role. In honour of her birthday, here are six must-watch performances that showcase her incredible range.
Nicole dazzled as the doomed courtesan in Baz Luhrmann’s musical spectacle. Her performance was equal parts heartbreaking and glamorous.
In the role that won her the Oscar, Nicole portrayed the troubled writer Virginia Woolf with haunting precision and deeply emotional nuance.
In this chilling psychological horror, Kidman plays a mother haunted by unseen forces. Her restrained yet intense performance anchored the film’s eerie atmosphere.
Nicole delivered a career-redefining performance as a woman trapped in an abusive relationship. She won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role.
Kidman’s role in Stanley Kubrick’s final film was layered, sensual, and mysterious and is a standout in her filmography.
Nicole Kidman plays a grieving mother navigating the aftermath of her son’s death. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination.