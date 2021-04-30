Happy birthday, Gal Gadot! Some interesting facts about our Wonder Woman

Met her husband at a 'very strange party'

Gal Gadot has been married to real estate developer Yaron Varsano since 2008. The couple has two daughters and is all set to welcome the third one. But very few of us know that how Gal met the love of her life-- in a very strange party in the desert. The actress said that she had met Varsano at a "very strange party" in a desert in Israel.

"It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy — we didn't exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other," she revealed.

(Photograph:Twitter)