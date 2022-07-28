Happy Birthday Dhanush: The actor's stunning performances in films other than Tamil

Dhanush is considered one of the finest actors in India. He made his Hollywood debut with the Russo Brothers ‘The Gray Man’ alongside biggies like Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and, of course, has charmed all who were associated with the movie. Dhanush’s flawless acting skills and versatility have always astounded his fans. He is the supreme example of an all-around performer and has many features added to his cap. He is a producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and also playback singer.

But back in 2002, when Dhanush debuted in the Tamil film ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’, nobody thought that he could survive in the industry given his unconventional looks. Years later, this man rules over millions of hearts and is making India proud with his work. The dynamic actor turns 39 today, and on this occasion, let's take a look at some of the films that he has done in languages other than Tamil.

