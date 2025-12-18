Happy Birthday Billie Eilish: 2 Oscars, 9 Grammys and 2 Golden Globes- the many accolades that the singer has won

Billie Eilish made history by winning nine Grammy Awards in a single night in 2020, including the prestigious Big Four for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Bad Guy. She continued to shine in 2021 with wins for Everything I Wanted and No Time to Die. Eilish has consistently showcased her unique voice and made a significant impact on the music industry with her pop and iconic songs, such as What Was I Made For? which won the Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media awards in 2024 for the movie Barbie.