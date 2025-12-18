Happy Birthday Billie Eilish: 2 Oscars, 9 Grammys and 2 Golden Globes- the many accolades that the singer has won

On December 18th, the fans are celebrating global sensation Billie Eilish's birthday. Breaking records and topping charts with iconic hits and unstoppable energy, the artist has garnered immense popularity and love. Let's take a look at her achievements and the awards.
Billie Eilish is one of the biggest global music sensations in current times. She rose to fame with her unique voice, her style and breaking records that captured millions of hearts. From her debut song Ocean Eyes, which went viral, to soon capturing the world with her artistic efforts and hard work, Eilish became a prominent figure in modern pop culture. At the age of 24, she has been honoured with multiple achievements and accolades. Let's take a look at them.
Billie Eilish is a two-time Academy Award winner. Achieving her first in 2022, along with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, for Best Original Song No Time to Die, and second in 2024, for the critically acclaimed Barbie's song, What Was I Made For? Surely, the artist has made a remark on her career while being the youngest one to become a two-time Oscar winner.
Billie Eilish made history by winning nine Grammy Awards in a single night in 2020, including the prestigious Big Four for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Bad Guy. She continued to shine in 2021 with wins for Everything I Wanted and No Time to Die. Eilish has consistently showcased her unique voice and made a significant impact on the music industry with her pop and iconic songs, such as What Was I Made For? which won the Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media awards in 2024 for the movie Barbie.
Along with acclaiming Grammys and Oscars, Eilish also achieved multiple Brit Awards. Taking home the International Female Solo Artist and Best International Artist awards specifically in 2020, 2021 and 2022, which marked her as the youngest winner to claim the award at the age of 20.
Billie Eilish is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner for her songs, No Time to Die (2022) and What Was I Made For (2024) under the same category, the Best Original Song. Billie Eilish became a worldwide sensation at a young age with her unique sound and lyrics, and bold individuality, which quickly connected her to the world.
In addition to this, the artist has won 9 American Music Awards (AMAs) and 8 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). Billie Eilish has made a significant global impact and is loved by millions of fans for her authenticity and for openly speaking about mental health, body image, and self-acceptance. She has redefined her journey with great esteem.