/Gripen E: What advanced features make it more than a traditional 4.5-generation fighter?

The Gripen E-series has been developed as a modern fighter aircraft system which has been designed to counter the advanced as well as evolving threats. Built for air forces that face complex regional challenges or those that are operating across wide territories, the Gripen E series integrates new technologies which include sensors, weapons and avionics that help to deliver air superiority in highly contested environments.
Saab's official website says, "We envisioned Gripen E to be a extension f a pilot's mind and body", central to it's design is the advanced Human Machine Collaboration also known as HMC. The jets have embedded AI support, with a future-oriented cockpit that features a Wide Area Display. This layout presents information clearly, enabling pilots to interpret, select, launch and deploy weapons in a perfect coordination, acting seamlessly with other aircrafts in a tactical air unit.
The fighter’s sensor suite helps the pilots to see first, understand first and act first, thus maintaining a combative edge over the adversary. It also had the new AESA Radar, Infrared Search and Track System (IRST), EW systems and offboard data are fused into a unified operational picture. Information is analysed and shared across the tactical air unit in real time, thus supporting rapid decision-making and enhancing survivability.
Gripen E’s integrated electronic warfare system enables it to penetrate through extremely hostile anti-access environments. These jets are capable of performing real-time signal analysis, also manages countermeasures as well as conducts extensive ELINT collection. Offensive and defensive capabilities like these, make these jets extremely resilient against sophisticated threats.
With ten hardpoints and compatibility with weapons, Gripen E has the ability to conduct air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance missions. It can even carry up to seven Meteor BVR missiles alongside two IRIS-T missiles, while employing offensive and defensive systems simultaneously to also detect and neutralise targets effectively.
The jets are designed for high availability and they require limited ground crew and equipment. It can also operate in extreme climates including dispersed and unprepared road bases and airstrips. It can be refuelled and rearmed for an air-to-air mission in 20 minutes, to ensure rapid re-engagement.
Gripen E’s revolutionary avionics architecture separates it's mission systems from flight-critical software, thus enabling quick updates without the need of full recertification.