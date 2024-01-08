Golden Globes 2024: Best and worst-dressed celebs on this year's red carpet

Jan 08, 2024

The Golden Globes red carpet unfolded as a sartorial spectacle, showcasing the best and worst in celebrity fashion. A captivating blend of elegance and daring choices graced the event, with some stars effortlessly stealing the spotlight in their impeccably styled ensembles. Yet, amidst the fashion triumphs, some moments left fashion critics raising eyebrows. From breathtaking couture to head-scratching fashion missteps, the red carpet became a canvas for style highs and lows. As Hollywood's elite paraded their wardrobe selections, opinions on the best and worst-dressed celebrities ignited conversations. Scroll to check out the best, the worst and the ugliest from the 81st Golden Globes red carpet!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her Disney+ series Only Murders In the Building, hit the red carpet in an asymmetrical halter neck Giorgio Armani gown and let's just say that we have seen her do better than this. The asymmetrical hem, the waist band, and the black nails just doesn't seem red carpet worthy.

Billie Eilish

A boxy black blazer with loose khaki skirt! I just want to say what was she thinking while curating this look from thrifted pieces. It just doesn't look flattering on the singer-songwriter who has delivered some phenomenal red carpet looks in the past.

Helen Mirren

We love a monochrome lilac look on the red carpet but Helen Mirren couldn't pull off this look, all because of that oversized puff-sleeved opera coat. But, that lavender Dolce & Gabbana dress looks stunning.

Margot Robbie

Make some way because the real-life Barbie has arrived on the red carpet and she is looking all things stunning! Margot Robbie opted for a custom Armani gown, inspired by a classic Superstar Barbie doll of 1977, for the Golden Globes red carpet and we are living for it.

Taylor Swift

A shiny Gucci gown, matching Christian Louboutin heels, and her signature bangs! What else do we need from Taylor Swift when it comes to red carpet looks? The diva looked absolutely gorgeous as she made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globe awards.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa donned a dramatic creation from Schiaparelli and made us all swoon over her flawless beauty. The gown was a custom-made bustier dress in black velvet featuring an embroidered bone design in diamond and gold. To complete the look, Lipa opted for Jimmy Choo heels and archival Tiffany & Co. jewels from 1962.

