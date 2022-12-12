Golden Globes 2023: Meet the Best Picture - Non-English Language nominees
As a historic move, Indian director SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has scored big on the Golden Globe nominations. Rajamouli’s magnum opus has become the first Telugu film to receive a Golden Globe nomination. The film has been nominated in the 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' category.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer drama will compete against Belgium drama 'Close', and South Korean film 'Decision to Leave' and others.
RRR
Nation: India
Director: SS Rajamouli
Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn
Synopsis: Set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. The fictionalised story revolves around two tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).
(Photograph:Twitter)
Decision to Leave
Nation - South Korea
Director: Park Chan-wook
Cast: Park Hae-il, Tang Wei, Lee Jung-hyun
The interesting South Korean mystery revolves around a detective, who falls for a mysterious widow who is also the prime suspect in his murder investigation.
(Photograph:Twitter)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Nation - Germany
Director: Edward Berger
Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer
The German film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The anti-war drama follows the story of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer and his terrifying experience on the western front.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Argentina, 1985
Nation: Argentina
Director: Santiago Mitre
Cast: Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani and Alejandra Flechner
Based on real-life events, the film revolves around the 1985 judicial proceedings of 'Trial of the Juntas', a judicial trial against the leaders who ruled the country during the most bloody dictatorship period in the history of Argentina.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Close
Nation: Belgium
Director: Lukas Dhont
Cast: Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele, Émilie Dequenne
The film tells the intense story of two 13-year-old friends Leo and Remi. After their friendship caught everyone's attention in the school, Leo tries to distance himself from Rémi.