Golden Globes 2023: Meet the Best Picture - Non-English Language nominees

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:24 PM IST

As a historic move, Indian director SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has scored big on the Golden Globe nominations. Rajamouli’s magnum opus has become the first Telugu film to receive a Golden Globe nomination. The film has been nominated in the 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' category.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer drama will compete against Belgium drama 'Close', and South Korean film 'Decision to Leave' and others.