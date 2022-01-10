Golden Globe 2022: The big winners of the silent night

Jason Sudeikis - Best Television Actor ( Musical / Comedy Series)

American writer Jason Sudeikis has just won the Golden Globe for 'Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'.

Last year, Sudeikis had also won an Emmy for his role in 'Ted Lasso' and the show had dominated the award ceremony, winning Best Comedy Series as well.

(Photograph:Twitter)