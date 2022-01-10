Golden Globe 2022: The big winners of the silent night

New Zealand director Jane Campion just won a Golden Globe for helming `The Power of the Dog`. In this category, Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), and Denis Villeneuve (Dune) were nominated alongside Campion.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nicole Kidman - Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a motion picture (drama), for her indelible performance in the biographical drama 'Being the Ricardos'. Kidman plays Lucille Ball in the biopic, which depicts the often complicated relationship between real-life Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem, as they filmed their hit 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy.
This is Kidman's 6th Golden Globe win.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Will Smith - Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Will Smith won his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role of 'Richard Williams' in the 2021 movie 'King Richard'. The actor has been nominated for the accolade six times in his career.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mj Rodriguez - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
Michaela Jae Rodriguez has just made a Golden Globe history. On Monday, the 'Pose' star became the first transgender actress to win the 79th Golden Globes award for the Best Television Actress in a Drama category. She earned the trophy for her role of "house mother" Bianca Rodriguez, in the show 'Pose'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jeremy Strong - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
'Succession' star Jeremy Strong took home the Golden Globe for outstanding performance as Kendall in the HBO series. This is Strong's first Golden Globe win.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Power of the Dog - Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Netflix’s 'The Power of the Dog', the frontrunner of the award season might mark another milestone at this years Oscars. Jane Campion's critically lauded drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch won the Best Picture award.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Drive My Car - Best Picture, Foreign Language
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'Drive My Car', which has been receiving international accolades and is in the Oscars race too, has just won the Golden Globe for best non-English language film. The last time a Japanese film won a Golden Globe was in 1960 when Kon Ichikawa's 'Odd Obsession' took the award in the same category.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jason Sudeikis - Best Television Actor ( Musical / Comedy Series)
American writer Jason Sudeikis has just won the Golden Globe for 'Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'.
Last year, Sudeikis had also won an Emmy for his role in 'Ted Lasso' and the show had dominated the award ceremony, winning Best Comedy Series as well.