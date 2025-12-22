/Gold for first-time investors: What beginners should know before buying at record highs

Understanding why prices are high, what role gold plays in a portfolio, what to invest in and how different investment routes work is essential before making the first purchase.
Gold prices touching record highs have pushed the precious metal back into everyday conversation, from market terminals to family dining tables. For the first-time investors, however, the temptation is obvious: gold appears to be appealing and stable when currencies wobble and markets turn volatile. Yet buying gold at elevated levels requires a certain level of clarity rather than haste. Understanding why prices are high, what role gold plays in a portfolio, what to invest in and how different investment routes work is essential before making the first purchase.
Gold generally tend to gain favour during periods of economic stress, geopolitical tension and shifting interest rate expectations. This is why it has long been considered a ‘safe haven’ asset. When real returns on fixed-income assets weaken or inflation erodes purchasing power, gold often benefits. Central bank buying, global ETF inflows and currency movements also further influence prices. It is important to note that gold (a physical commodity), unlike stocks or bonds, does not generate income; its appeal lies in capital preservation rather than growth.
Buying jewellery, coins or bars offers emotional comfort and direct ownership. However, physical gold comes with costs that are often overlooked by beginners. The making charges on jewellery, storage risks, their insurance and resale purity checks can reduce effective returns. At record prices, these frictions matter more, as even small price corrections can impact realised value.
Digital gold makes it possible for investors to buy small quantities online, sometimes starting from the price of a cup of coffee. The gold here is stored in insured vaults, and purity is usually assured. While it may be convenient, digital gold is not regulated like market securities, and pricing transparency depends on platform practices. Liquidity in digital gold exists, but exit prices may differ slightly from benchmark rates. Also, since the market is unregulated, a company offering digital gold going bankrupt can sometimes cause your investment to become absolutely worthless.
Gold exchange-traded funds offer exposure without physical handling. Traded on stock exchanges, they reflect domestic gold prices closely and are thus regulated financial products. ETFs require a demat account and they are subject to market hours, expense ratios and brokerage costs.
Many mutual funds own gold bullion and gold companies as part of their normal portfolios. Gold mutual funds are regulated investments (SEBI) that buy units of Gold ETFs. One of the major advantage of Gold mutual funds is that these investments are low cost and low minimum investment required. An investor does not need demat account for these investments.
In India, gains from physical gold, digital gold and gold ETFs are taxed as capital gains. Gains from physical and digital gold are now taxed as long-term capital gains if held for more than 24 months, reduced from the earlier 36-month threshold. Long-term gains are taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation, as the indexation benefit has been removed under the revised tax rules.
For first-time investors, gold should complement, not replace, core investments. Record prices need not deter entry, but they demand discipline, realistic expectations and patience. The choice of which is best, depends upon investment horizon, convenience, regulatory comfort, and long-term objectives of the investors.