/Gold for first-time investors: What beginners should know before buying at record highs

Digital gold makes it possible for investors to buy small quantities online, sometimes starting from the price of a cup of coffee. The gold here is stored in insured vaults, and purity is usually assured. While it may be convenient, digital gold is not regulated like market securities, and pricing transparency depends on platform practices. Liquidity in digital gold exists, but exit prices may differ slightly from benchmark rates. Also, since the market is unregulated, a company offering digital gold going bankrupt can sometimes cause your investment to become absolutely worthless.

