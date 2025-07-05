/God’s hand? 5 mega-disasters that couldn’t destroy Japan

Triggered by the 2011 tsunami, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant suffered a triple meltdown one of the worst nuclear disasters since Chernobyl. Explosions, radioactive leaks, and mass evacuations created widespread panic. More than 150,000 residents were forced to flee their homes, and the surrounding area became a radioactive no-go zone for years. Japan’s energy policy, public trust, and international image were all shaken. But instead of falling apart, Japan launched one of the most ambitious nuclear clean-up operations in history. Though recovery is ongoing, the nation has managed to regain control, rebuild lives, and reshape its energy future.