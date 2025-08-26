LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Forex Reserve 2025: Top 5 countries with highest foreign reserves

Forex Reserve 2025: Top 5 countries with highest foreign reserves

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 12:55 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 12:55 IST

Foreign Reserves are used by nations to pay for critical imports such as crude oil or services; they also help the nation in producing an adequate response during a financial crisis. Here is the list of the Top countries with the highest foreign reserves.

China
1 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

China

As of July 2025, China has nearly $3.2 trillion worth of assets, making it the largest owner of foreign exchange reserves in the world. These show the robust nature of the Chinese economy. It consists of a mix of assets, including foreign currencies, gold, bonds, and other financial instruments. The exact composition of the reserve is classified information. However, since 2014, China has been consistently trying to lower its US dollar assets and diversify its foreign currency holdings.

Japan
2 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Japan

Japan has $1.3 trillion worth of Foreign Reserves, the second largest in the world. It is also the largest holder of US securities. As of July 2025, the composition of Japan's Foreign Reserves includes, $1.13 trillion of Foreign currency reserves, $89.7 billion of Gold, IMF Reserve position and Special Drawing Rights of approximately $71 billion.

Switzerland
3 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

Switzerland

In July 2025, Switzerland's Foreign Exchange Reserves were measured at approximately $897.6 billion. Switzerland's Central Bank maintain these reserves in a diversified portfolio. With gold reserves $112.6 billion, other reserve assets are approximately $0.021 billion, a notable gain in SDR and IMF reserve options.

India
4 / 4
(Photograph: AFP)

India

As of mid-August 2025, the Indian Foreign Reserve stands at $695.10 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) stood at $585.90 billion, the largest portion in major currencies like the Dollar, Euro, and Franc. Rest is divided up between Gold Reserve, SDR and IMF reserve options.

Trending Photo

Forex Reserve 2025: Top 5 countries with highest foreign reserves
4

Forex Reserve 2025: Top 5 countries with highest foreign reserves

National Sports Day 2025: 7 Best Bollywood Movies on Indian Sportspersons- 83, Chak De India, MS Dhoni and More
8

National Sports Day 2025: 7 Best Bollywood Movies on Indian Sportspersons- 83, Chak De India, MS Dhoni and More

India boosts its nuclear deterrence with Agni V sending shock waves in Islamabad: 5 other Indian missiles whose range covers Pakistan
6

India boosts its nuclear deterrence with Agni V sending shock waves in Islamabad: 5 other Indian missiles whose range covers Pakistan

60-foot oarfish with horns spoke of great disaster: The Japanese folk tale of 'doomsday fish'
6

60-foot oarfish with horns spoke of great disaster: The Japanese folk tale of 'doomsday fish'

From Japan to India: Four times when the 'Doomsday Fish' appeared and bad things followed
7

From Japan to India: Four times when the 'Doomsday Fish' appeared and bad things followed