/Forex Reserve 2025: Top 5 countries with highest foreign reserves

Foreign Reserves are used by nations to pay for critical imports such as crude oil or services; they also help the nation in producing an adequate response during a financial crisis. Here is the list of the Top countries with the highest foreign reserves.
As of July 2025, China has nearly $3.2 trillion worth of assets, making it the largest owner of foreign exchange reserves in the world. These show the robust nature of the Chinese economy. It consists of a mix of assets, including foreign currencies, gold, bonds, and other financial instruments. The exact composition of the reserve is classified information. However, since 2014, China has been consistently trying to lower its US dollar assets and diversify its foreign currency holdings.
Japan has $1.3 trillion worth of Foreign Reserves, the second largest in the world. It is also the largest holder of US securities. As of July 2025, the composition of Japan's Foreign Reserves includes, $1.13 trillion of Foreign currency reserves, $89.7 billion of Gold, IMF Reserve position and Special Drawing Rights of approximately $71 billion.
In July 2025, Switzerland's Foreign Exchange Reserves were measured at approximately $897.6 billion. Switzerland's Central Bank maintain these reserves in a diversified portfolio. With gold reserves $112.6 billion, other reserve assets are approximately $0.021 billion, a notable gain in SDR and IMF reserve options.
As of mid-August 2025, the Indian Foreign Reserve stands at $695.10 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) stood at $585.90 billion, the largest portion in major currencies like the Dollar, Euro, and Franc. Rest is divided up between Gold Reserve, SDR and IMF reserve options.