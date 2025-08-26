/Forex Reserve 2025: Top 5 countries with highest foreign reserves

As of July 2025, China has nearly $3.2 trillion worth of assets, making it the largest owner of foreign exchange reserves in the world. These show the robust nature of the Chinese economy. It consists of a mix of assets, including foreign currencies, gold, bonds, and other financial instruments. The exact composition of the reserve is classified information. However, since 2014, China has been consistently trying to lower its US dollar assets and diversify its foreign currency holdings.