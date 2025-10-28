/Global cloud seeding: List of nations experimenting with cloud seeding

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, there are at least 50 countries that are experimenting with weather modification or cloud seeding. Here are the countries that have an active cloud seeding program.
China has the world's largest weather modification program. It uses cloud seeding to increase precipitation, mitigate drought, suppress hail and clear air pollution. In 2009, China fired thousands of artillery shells into the sky to make it rain and prepared to divert water from its two longest rivers to fight the country's worst drought in decades. The government has announced plans to expand the program to cover more than 5.5 million square km by 2025.
In the UAE weather modification programme has been in service since 1990. Every year, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) conducts at least 1000 hours of seeding flights. It has also partnered with NASA and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research for its cloud seeding program.
The United States have active weather modification programme in several states and local level, operating under the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972. It also uses substances like silver iodide in thick clouds to trigger rain.
Saudi Arabia launched its Regional Cloud Seeding Program in 2022 to increase rainfall, combat desertification, and increase water security and vegetation cover. Specialised aircraft disperse substances such as silver iodide to trigger rainfall. These operations are assisted by a dense Doppler weather radar network and satellite data,
With diverse climates, India has initiated cloud seeding in various states, particularly during weak monsoon seasons. The country is now exploring drone-based technology and recently conducted successful trials in Delhi to combat air pollution.
Australia has a long history of cloud seeding to increase water supply through enhanced rainfall and to boost snowpack in mountain regions. A notable example is the Snowy Hydro cloud seeding program. Snowy Hydro operated a long-term program that increased snowfall by an average of 14 per cent
Russia uses substances like silver iodide and dry ice to induce rain for good weather during holidays in Moscow and to combat wildfires in Siberia.
Thailand's "Royal Rainmaking Project" was initiated in 1955 to address drought, replenish reservoirs, combat air pollution, and fight forest fires. It has a three-step process that first uses aircraft to trigger hygroscopic chemicals to simulate a mass of air and increase humidity; then another aircraft uses exothermic-hygroscopic chemicals to enlarge water droplets. Finally, another aircraft will fly through the heavy clouds to accelerate raindrop formation.