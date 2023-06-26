Glastonbury 2023: Top moments

| Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

The international music festival, Glastonbury 2023 has been a memorable one. With a blend of colourful tents, a pleasant summer breeze and remarkable live performances by top artists, the audience was in for a delight like never before. One common question asked by everyone was ‘who the heck are the Churnups?’ The mysterious band was scheduled to play the coveted Pyramid Stage between 6.15 pm and 7.20 pm. A photograph later revealed of Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl making it obvious that Churnups were Foo Fighters. The Arctic Monkeys were the headline act for Friday, on Saturday it was Guns N’ Roses and the festival will come to a close with an eagerly awaited performance by Sir Elton John on Sunday evening. Besides an avenue for music, Glastonbury also serves as a platform for political activists and campaigners. This year Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe received a standing ovation for her speech on women’s rights in Iran. Continuing on this, here are the top moments of Glastonbury 2023.

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, performed as The Churnups, on the Pyramid Stage on day 3 of the Glastonbury festival



(Photograph: Instagram )

Notting Hill Carnival comes to Glastonbury

Performers from the Notting Hill Carnival danced on Day 2 of the Glastonbury festival.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reacts after a warm welcome as she joins a panel discussing women’s rights and Iran in the left field tent on Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Rapper Stormzy in the audience

Stormzy walked from backstage into the public area ahead of a performance by Aitch on the Pyramid Stage on Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023.



(Photograph: Instagram )

Wizkid

When Nigerian singer and afrobeats legend Wizkid was announced as a Friday-night headliner, there was no doubt he would put on one hell of a show. He was the key highlight of Friday, with an all-hits-no-misses, steamroller of a set, featuring fire-heavy production that was so good it went viral.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Lana Del Ray

The biggest shock of Saturday night came during Lana Del Rey’s performance. After coming on stage half an hour late, her set was cut short well before it reached its conclusion. Fans missed out on beloved tracks like “Summertime Sadness”. Del Rey was seen begging festival staff, on her knees, to allow her to finish. She led a crowd sing-along as her set got taken down around her.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Lizzo

It’s a classic Glastonbury move for artists to perform song covers of their favourite singers. Rick Astley and the Blossoms did a set of Smiths covers—a joyful hour of sing-along hits, with Astley grinning like he was living his teenage dream; Rina Sawayama did Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff”; and the crowd went wild for Mel C’s version of Rui Da Silva’s “Touch Me.” Elsewhere, Aitch did “Wonderwall” and Lizzo, rather unexpectedly, performed a take on Coldplay’s “Yellow”.



(Photograph: Instagram )

Alex Turner

Alex said “I Think That You Look Good on the Dancefloor”, but the only thing the crowd could talk about during Arctic Monkeys’s Pyramid set was Alex Turner’s strange, affected speaking voice between songs which made it sound like he was putting on an American accent. Why was he only speaking in two- to three-word phrases? At one point he ended a song with only: “Effective,” long pause, “very effective.”

(Photograph: Instagram )

Elton John

At 9pm, John launched his performance with some of his best-known songs, including his 1975 cover of “Pinball Wizard” and “Benny and the Jets”.

(Photograph: Instagram )