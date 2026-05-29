/Gen Z is different from millennials when it comes to exes. But there is a catch

Gen Z are showing a major change in the way they date, which stands in stark contrast to millennials. According to a survey by dating platform QuackQuack, the younger group has no qualms about their current partner being in touch with their ex. Meanwhile, this has been a major issue for millennials who see the involvement of an ex as an "emotional complication." The survey found that over 36 per cent of these daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities to draw strict boundaries regarding the same. However, turns out, Gen Z is pretty cool about the ex stuff. A majority of participants said that they had no problems if their partner was still in touch with their ex. "They see that as a sign of emotional maturity rather than fearing unresolved feelings. Unlike the previous generations, exes are neither a threat nor the villain in their stories; not for all, but in most cases," Ravi Mittal, Founder & CEO of QuackQuack, said.