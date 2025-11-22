/G20 Summit 2025: Will major economies support a global framework for ethical AI standards?

At the G20 Summit 2025, major economies emphasise creating a global ethical AI framework focused on fairness, transparency, and human rights. While progress is made, diverse approaches among members pose challenges to full agreement.
The G20 has prioritised the development of ethical AI standards that promote safety, human rights, and trustworthiness. South Africa’s presidency highlights the need for inclusive and sustainable AI governance.
G20 members support creating a global framework emphasising transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI systems. The framework encourages governments to regulate AI within international legal norms.
The G20 endorses AI principles focused on human welfare, privacy safeguards, data protection, and addressing algorithmic bias to ensure AI benefits all populations equitably.
Major concerns include preventing harmful AI uses such as mass surveillance and deepfakes. G20 members call for clear boundaries or “red lines” against unethical AI practices.
In 2025, the AI-REAL Toolkit and UNESCO’s Technology Policy Assistance Facility support governments in ethical AI policy-making and capacity building, advancing responsible AI adoption globally.
Though committed, different G20 countries have varied priorities and approaches, making full consensus on a binding global AI framework challenging at this summit.
The summit stresses multi-stakeholder cooperation including developing countries to foster inclusive AI innovation aligned with global development goals and human rights protections.