LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /G20 Summit 2025: Will major economies support a global framework for ethical AI standards?

G20 Summit 2025: Will major economies support a global framework for ethical AI standards?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 16:44 IST

At the G20 Summit 2025, major economies emphasise creating a global ethical AI framework focused on fairness, transparency, and human rights. While progress is made, diverse approaches among members pose challenges to full agreement.

AI Ethics Central to G20 2025 Discussions
1 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters)

AI Ethics Central to G20 2025 Discussions

The G20 has prioritised the development of ethical AI standards that promote safety, human rights, and trustworthiness. South Africa’s presidency highlights the need for inclusive and sustainable AI governance.

Global Framework for Ethical AI
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Global Framework for Ethical AI

G20 members support creating a global framework emphasising transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI systems. The framework encourages governments to regulate AI within international legal norms.

Human-Centric AI Principles
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Human-Centric AI Principles

The G20 endorses AI principles focused on human welfare, privacy safeguards, data protection, and addressing algorithmic bias to ensure AI benefits all populations equitably.

Addressing AI Risks
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Addressing AI Risks

Major concerns include preventing harmful AI uses such as mass surveillance and deepfakes. G20 members call for clear boundaries or “red lines” against unethical AI practices.

Tools and Initiatives Supporting Ethical AI
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tools and Initiatives Supporting Ethical AI

In 2025, the AI-REAL Toolkit and UNESCO’s Technology Policy Assistance Facility support governments in ethical AI policy-making and capacity building, advancing responsible AI adoption globally.

Challenges in Agreement
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Challenges in Agreement

Though committed, different G20 countries have varied priorities and approaches, making full consensus on a binding global AI framework challenging at this summit.

Promoting Inclusive AI Governance
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Promoting Inclusive AI Governance

The summit stresses multi-stakeholder cooperation including developing countries to foster inclusive AI innovation aligned with global development goals and human rights protections.

Trending Photo

Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s biggest box office flop
6

Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s biggest box office flop

How HAL Tejas fighter jet maintains control during sudden altitude changes
7

How HAL Tejas fighter jet maintains control during sudden altitude changes

What can go wrong when a fighter jet attempts a high-alpha turn at low altitude?
7

What can go wrong when a fighter jet attempts a high-alpha turn at low altitude?

Fighter jet ejection: Why timing is more complex than it seems
7

Fighter jet ejection: Why timing is more complex than it seems

Why fighter jets consume more fuel during steep climbs and negative-G rolls
7

Why fighter jets consume more fuel during steep climbs and negative-G rolls