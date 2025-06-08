/From Virender Sehwag to Karun Nair, 5 highest individual Test scores for India

Published: Jun 08, 2025, 12:22 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2025, 12:22 IST
From Virender Sehwag to Karun Nair, here is a list of five highest individual Test scores for India with VVS Laxman and Karun Nair also included.
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Virender Sehwag – 319 vs South Africa (2008)
Sehwag’s 319 remains the highest individual score by an Indian in Tests. He reached the triple‐century mark with aggressive flair—42 fours and five sixes—in just 304 balls, maintaining a strike rate worth match-winning accolades.
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Virender Sehwag – 309 vs Pakistan (2004)
Sehwag became India’s first-ever Test triple-centurion. On a historical day in Multan, he smashed 39 fours and six maximums across 375 deliveries at a strike rate of 82.
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Karun Nair – 303 vs England (2016)
Nair’s unbeaten 303 stands out as India’s only middle-order triple hundred. In just his third Test, he blazed to 303*, becoming the fastest to score a maiden Test triple century and only the second Indian after Sehwag to reach that mark.
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Virender Sehwag – 293 vs Sri Lanka (2009)
Sehwag narrowly missed a third triple-century, falling just seven runs short. His brutal 293 off 254 balls featured 40 fours and 7 sixes, and powered India to a huge total (726/9d), setting up an innings and 24-run win.
(Photograph:AFP)
5. VVS Laxman – 281 vs Australia (2001)
Laxman’s majestic 281 came in India’s most legendary Test comeback. After following on and recovering from 171 all out, Laxman (promoted to No. 3) spent over 10 hours at the crease and struck 44 boundaries, forging a historic 376-run partnership with Dravid (180).