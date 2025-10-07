LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds

From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 15:44 IST

Among those who have notched up ODI hundreds in fewer balls, several Indians have made the list. Here is the list of active batters. 

Virat Kohli – 52 balls vs Australia (2013)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Virat Kohli – 52 balls vs Australia (2013)

Batting king Virat Kohli tops the list of active Indian batters with the quickest ODI hundreds to their name. During the marquee home series against Australia in 2013, Kohli’s form peaked; he smashed a 52-ball ton during a record run chase for India in Jaipur. Chasing 360, India won the match by nine wickets and 39 balls remaining.

Virat Kohli – 61 balls vs Australia (2023)
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Virat Kohli – 61 balls vs Australia (2023)

In the same series, Kohli slammed his second-quickest ODI hundred and third overall for India to date. During a day/night game in Nagpur, Kohli stood tall, hitting an unbeaten 115 off 66 balls, including smashing a ton in 61 deliveries. His knock was instrumental in helping India hunt the target (351) with six wickets remaining.

KL Rahul – 62 balls vs Netherlands (2023)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul – 62 balls vs Netherlands (2023)

KL Rahul is third on the list. A mainstay in Team India’s 50-over unit, Rahul rocked the home World Cup in 2023 with his fastest ODI hundred. Against the Netherlands (on Diwali day) in Delhi, KL hit a 62-ball century (registering an unbeaten 102), with India hammering a 400-plus total.

Rohit Sharma – 63 balls vs Afghanistan (2023)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma – 63 balls vs Afghanistan (2023)

The then-India captain Rohit Sharma also slammed his quickest ODI hundred during the World Cup spectacle. Against Afghanistan in a group game in Delhi, Rohit hit a 63-ball century while chasing, helping India win by eight wickets and 15 overs remaining.

Shreyas Iyer – 67 balls vs New Zealand (2023)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shreyas Iyer – 67 balls vs New Zealand (2023)

The last name on this list is Shreyas Iyer, who also registered his fastest ODI hundred during the 2023 World Cup. In a marquee semi-final game against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Iyer joined Virat Kohli to help India post the highest team total in WC knockouts (397/4). While Virat surpassed Sachin’s tally for the most ODI hundreds, Iyer’s 67-ball ton made headlines too.

Trending Photo

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners
6

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners

From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds
5

From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds

Gaza war, two years later: The staggering toll in lives lost, hunger and devastation
10

Gaza war, two years later: The staggering toll in lives lost, hunger and devastation

What Hamas did on 7 October, 2023, that prompted devastating response from Israel: A look back
6

What Hamas did on 7 October, 2023, that prompted devastating response from Israel: A look back

In pictures: Protests globally as world marks two years since Hamas’ Oct 7 attack
7

In pictures: Protests globally as world marks two years since Hamas’ Oct 7 attack