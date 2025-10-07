/From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds

Among those who have notched up ODI hundreds in fewer balls, several Indians have made the list. Here is the list of active batters.
Batting king Virat Kohli tops the list of active Indian batters with the quickest ODI hundreds to their name. During the marquee home series against Australia in 2013, Kohli’s form peaked; he smashed a 52-ball ton during a record run chase for India in Jaipur. Chasing 360, India won the match by nine wickets and 39 balls remaining.
In the same series, Kohli slammed his second-quickest ODI hundred and third overall for India to date. During a day/night game in Nagpur, Kohli stood tall, hitting an unbeaten 115 off 66 balls, including smashing a ton in 61 deliveries. His knock was instrumental in helping India hunt the target (351) with six wickets remaining.
KL Rahul is third on the list. A mainstay in Team India’s 50-over unit, Rahul rocked the home World Cup in 2023 with his fastest ODI hundred. Against the Netherlands (on Diwali day) in Delhi, KL hit a 62-ball century (registering an unbeaten 102), with India hammering a 400-plus total.
The then-India captain Rohit Sharma also slammed his quickest ODI hundred during the World Cup spectacle. Against Afghanistan in a group game in Delhi, Rohit hit a 63-ball century while chasing, helping India win by eight wickets and 15 overs remaining.
The last name on this list is Shreyas Iyer, who also registered his fastest ODI hundred during the 2023 World Cup. In a marquee semi-final game against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Iyer joined Virat Kohli to help India post the highest team total in WC knockouts (397/4). While Virat surpassed Sachin’s tally for the most ODI hundreds, Iyer’s 67-ball ton made headlines too.