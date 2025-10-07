/From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds

The last name on this list is Shreyas Iyer, who also registered his fastest ODI hundred during the 2023 World Cup. In a marquee semi-final game against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Iyer joined Virat Kohli to help India post the highest team total in WC knockouts (397/4). While Virat surpassed Sachin’s tally for the most ODI hundreds, Iyer’s 67-ball ton made headlines too.