From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 active batters with most ODI hundreds

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 13:54 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 13:54 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here is a look at five active batters with most ODI hundreds. The list also features names like Babar Azam, Joe Root and Shai Hope as they continue to impress in the 50-over format.

1. Virat Kohli (India) – 51 Hundreds in 302 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s Virat Kohli is top of the table with 51 ODI hundreds in 302 matches, underlining his status as one of the best batters of his generation. Kohli also holds the record for most hundreds in the 50-over format, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 32 Hundreds in 273 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma, at the time of writing, has 32 ODI hundreds and ranks second on the list of batters with the most tons among active batters. Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score by a batter in ODI format when he scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

3. Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 19 Hundreds in 131 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has 19 centuries in 131 matches for Pakistan since making his debut in 2015. Babar’s tally of most hundreds is also the highest for any active Pakistani batter.

4. Joe Root (England) – 18 Hundreds in 180 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

A living legend of the game, Joe Root has scored 18 tons in the 50-over format, adding to his already impressive tally of 39 Test hundreds. While Root’s tally in ODIs is impressive, he has even better numbers when it comes to the Test format, where he is the second-highest scorer of all time after Sachin Tendulkar.

5. Shai Hope (West Indies) – 17 Hundreds in 139 Matches
(Photograph: AFP)

West Indies batter Shai Hope has 17 centuries in 139 matches at the time of writing. Hope is one of the first names on the team sheet, having earned the trust of the management in all formats.

