From Virat Kohli to R Ashwin: Top 6 Indian players to feature in most wins in ICC events
Here's listing the top six Indian players with the most wins in ICC events (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy) -
1) Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli tops the list with 53 wins under his belt. He has won two ICC titles in his glorious career -- 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.
Kohli in ICC events for India:
ODI World Cup - 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023
Champions Trophy - 2009, 2013, 2017
T20 World Cup - 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022
2) MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, comes next with 52 wins. He led India to all three ICC titles in 2007 (T20 World Cup), 2011 (ODI World Cup) and 2013 (Champions Trophy).
Dhoni in ICC events for India:
ODI World Cup - 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019
Champions Trophy - 2006, 2009, 2013, 2017
T20 World Cup - 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016
3) Rohit Sharma
The current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is right after Dhoni in the elite list. After India's Bangladesh win in the CWC 2023 edition, Rohit has featured in 50 wins for the Men in Blue in ICC events. He has two ICC titles under his belt; i.e. 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.
Rohit in ICC events for India:
ODI World Cup - 2015, 2019, 2023
Champions Trophy - 2013, 2017
T20 World Cup - 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022
4) Yuvraj Singh
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is after Rohit. He has featured in 47 wins for India in ICC events during his illustrious career -- being a part of the national side's winning campaigns in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. He was also part of Sourav Ganguly-led Men in Blue's 2002 Champions Trophy squad, when they were adjudged joint-winners with hosts Sri Lanka.
Yuvraj in ICC events for India:
ODI World Cup - 2003, 2007, 2011
Champions Trophy - 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2017
T20 World Cup - 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016
5) Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin comes next with 35 wins for India in ICC events. The Master Blaster won the ODI World Cup in his last attempt during the 2011 edition, co-hosted by India.
Tendulkar in ICC events for India:
ODI World Cup - 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011
Champions Trophy - 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2009
6) R Ashwin
R Ashwin occupies the sixth spot with 35 wins as well. Ashwin is part of India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad. He was part of India's victorious 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy campaigns.
Ashwin in ICC events for India:
ODI World Cup - 2011, 2015, 2023
Champions Trophy - 2013, 2017
T20 World Cup - 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022