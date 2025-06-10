From Virat Kohli to Nicholas Pooran, 7 shocking retirements in 2025

Published: Jun 10, 2025, 13:37 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 13:37 IST
From Virat Kohli to Nicholas Pooran, here is a look at seven shocking retirements of 2025 as the list also includes Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Heinrich Klaasen.
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Virat Kohli (India)
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli ended his Test cricket career this year, marking the end of a remarkable journey. In 123 Test matches, he made 9,230 runs with an average of 46.9, hitting 30 centuries.
(Photograph:AFP)
2. Steve Smith (Australia)
Steve Smith, one of Australia's top batters, announced retirement from ODIs after his team’s exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He played 170 ODI matches, scoring 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, which included 12 centuries.
(Photograph:AFP)
3. Rohit Sharma (India)
Indian skipper and star opening batter Rohit Sharma surprised everyone by retiring from Test cricket just before India’s tour of England. He played 67 Tests, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.6, including 12 centuries.
(Photograph:AFP)
4. Marcus Stoinis (Australia)
Marcus Stoinis, the star Australian all-rounder, retired from ODI cricket right before the 2025 Champions Trophy. Known for performing under pressure, he played 74 ODIs, scored 1,495 runs and took 48 wickets. He still plays in T20 for Australia.
(Photograph:AFP)
5. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)
Glenn Maxwell, known for his explosive playing style, retired from ODIs at the age of 36 in June. He played 149 ODIs, scoring 3,990 runs and taking 77 wickets. His unforgettable 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup is one of his career highlights.
(Photograph:AFP)
6. Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa)
South Africa’s wicketkeeper and hard-hitting batter, announced his retirement from all international formats on 2 June 2025. At 33, he choose to focus on family and franchise cricket. Klaasen scored over 1,000 runs each in 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is.
(Photograph:AFP)
7. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)
Star West Indies batter shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from all formats at the age of 29 on 9 June 2025. Pooran has scored 2275 runs in 106 T20Is. In ODIs he has represented in 61 matches, having scored 1983 runs at an average of 39.7.