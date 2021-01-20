From trillion package to paris agreement, here's how Joe Biden plans to tackle climate change

Biden plans

Bledsoe predicted Biden will initially be expected to try to work with Republican colleagues to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass most legislation -- though if that doesn't pan out there are processes to pass laws with a simple 51-vote majority.

"Embedding climate action fully into the way in which we build the economy, the way in which we generate jobs and ensure an equitable recovery, all of that is what will make this something long lasting," said Waskow.

The political and technical challenges are great, and there will be pressure on Biden not to cut fossil fuels loose too quickly -- particularly natural gas, which has helped the US lower its net emissions for a decade and is seen as a crucial "bridging" energy.

But it also comes at a time of record-high recognition of climate change and desire for action among the US public.



