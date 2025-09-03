/From toilets to cigarette butts: How Kim Jong Un prevents spies from sniffing out his DNA

Being a dictator, Kim is also paranoid about being assassinated. While his security guards can watch for suspects who might be trying to harm him using guns and rifles, it is hard to look for chemical agents. For this purpose, they disinfect every surface Kim is expected to come in contact with. His chair is fully wiped, including the armrests and the back, multiple times. The officials even spray the disinfectant in the air to remove all traces of anything that could harm him.