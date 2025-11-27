/From sonar to AI: How navies track invisible submarines miles underwater before they strike

Once a submarine threat is detected and localised, with bearing, distance, depth, and likely course estimated, the commanding vessel (or aircraft) can track and classify the contact. Confirming it is indeed a hostile submarine allows for a firing solution: laying in torpedo direction, calculating target motion, and timing the launch. The accuracy of detection and classification is vital: torpedoes are expensive and dangerous, and mistakes can lead to catastrophic friendly-fire or wasted resources. Because modern submarines operate quietly and sometimes at great depth, the reliability of the firing solution depends heavily on sensor fusion, continuous tracking, and precise acoustic or magnetic data. Only when the contact is consistently verified and classified does a navy commit to firing.