From 'Scam 1992' to 'Jamtara': 5 shows inspired by true scams that must be on your binge list!

Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:13 PM(IST)

There's no doubt that our favourite films and shows have an extra element of interest when we know it's based on a real-life story. It's all about deceit, drama and jaw-dropping 'how?' moments in these real-life stories of the scammers who almost got away with it.

We seemingly have no end of fascination for how these people managed to pull off the schemes that they did. Digital platforms are today bringing these complicated and shocking elaborate stories to light.

Here are our top recommendations for the best shows to watch... 
 

View in App

Bad Boy Billionaires

The docuseries covering the rise, fall, greed and corruption of Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Ramalinga Raju was put on hold by multiple courts. The stories have been told from all perspectives and give you a crash course into how flawed the Indian banking system was and the large scale that affected thousands of people.

Streaming on Netflix. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Jamtara

The drama series recounts the antics of young, ambitious individuals who operate a lucrative phishing scheme out of Jamtara, formerly known as the phishing capital of India. Impactful, insightful, and completely binge-worthy, the show saw great performances by Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany and newbie Sparsh Srivastav. The second season of the show has been released.

Streaming on: Netflix
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Scam 1992 

Set between the '80s and the '90s, this financial drama revolves around the real-life stockbroker Harshad Mehta. From taking the stock market to unmatched heights to his disastrous downfall, this show ensures you’re hooked to your screens! And this is precisely why the show has emerged as one of the top-rated web series in India. Pratik Gandhi’s performance in this show was stellar, putting him on the map as one of the young guns to look out for!

Streaming on: Sony LIV
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Maharani

The recent series 'Maharani' had Huma Qureshi in the lead role, and is set in Bihar in the 1990s. The show is inspired by the controversial fodder scam and loosely based on Rabri Devi's tenure as the state’s Chief Minister after Lalu Prasad Yadav had to quit. In the series, Rani Bharti played by Huma is shown to become Chief Minister after her husband and Bihar CM Bheem Singh Bharti (Sohum Shah) become paralysed after being shot by assassins. An interesting story with some surprising twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Streaming on: Sony LIV
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Shiksha Mandal…India’s Biggest Education Scam

Inspired by true events, 'Shiksha Mandal' is a social thriller that reveals corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affect vulnerable students in India.

It highlights the problems of a typical student who falls prey to the unjust practices of the educational system. Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, the series stars Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah, Pavan Raj Malhotra, Rajendra Sethi and Iram Badar Khan in pivotal roles. You can stream the show on MX Player.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App