From Sam Curran to Ben Stokes: List of expensive players in IPL history

| Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

New records were created during the mini-auction ahead of the Indian Premier League (2023). England's Sam Curran, who is a big-hitting left-hand batsman and a dangerous right-arm seam bowler, emerged as the most expensive player in history of IPL

Sam Curran

In the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023, England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday (December 23) became the most expensive player bought when Punjab Kings paid ₹185 million ($2.23 million). Curran will now play with his England compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone at the Punjab team.

Cameron Green

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green fetched ₹17.5 crores from Mumbai Indians on December 23 to become the second-highest earner. The six-foot-six tall is known for his fearsome batting, as well as his outswing. he was picked as a pacer for Western Australia. He was outstanding during Australia's tour of India before the T20 World Cup. He impressed the critics with his batting prowess, especially his long strides were stunning.

Ben Stokes

Several records were made during the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023. Apart from Curran and Green's records, England all-rounder Ben Stokes also created a record as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹16.25 crores, becoming the third-highest earner in IPL history. Stokes had entered the auction at ₹2 crore base price. Stokes is also the most expensive player ever for CSK, as he surpassed Deepak Chahar.

Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals bought former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris for ₹16.25 crores during IPL 2021 mini-auction, making him the most expensive player in the IPL at that time. Morris proved his worth as he impressed the world with his bowling skills. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his side in IPL 2021 with 15 wickets in 11 matches.

Nicholas Pooran

West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran is fifth on the list as he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹16 crores in the IPL. After a heavy bidding war between LSG and Delhi Capitals (DC), Pooran was finally sold to LSG.

