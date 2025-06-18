From Sachin Tendulkar to Vijay Hazare, meet 5 batters with most Test runs for India at Headingley also featuring Dilip Vengsarkar, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Rahul Dravid.
Dilip Vengsarkar holds the record for scoring the most runs for India in Test matches between India and England at Headingley. The 1983 World Cup winner played two Tests against England at Headingley, scoring 228 runs in three innings, including a century and two fifties.
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is second on the list of top run-scorers for India in the India-England Tests at Headingley. The Indian legend played only one Test against England at Leeds and scored 212 runs at an average of 106.
Sachin Tendulkar comes next on the list for most runs at Headingley. The legendary batter scored 193 runs in his only innings against England at Leeds in 2002, a contest which India won by an innings and 46 runs.
Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is fourth on the list. Dravid played only one Test against England at Leeds and scored 148 runs, including a brilliant century which propelled Sourav Ganguly’s side to a famous win in 2002.
Vijay Hazare is fifth among the top scorers for India in this rivalry when it comes to batting in Leeds. Hazare played only one Test and scored 145 runs, including two fifties during India’s maiden tour of England in 1952.