LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Sachin Tendulkar to Vijay Hazare, meet 5 batters with most Test runs for India at Headingley

From Sachin Tendulkar to Vijay Hazare, meet 5 batters with most Test runs for India at Headingley

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 15:37 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 15:37 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Vijay Hazare, meet 5 batters with most Test runs for India at Headingley also featuring Dilip Vengsarkar, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Rahul Dravid.

1. Dilip Vengsarkar
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar holds the record for scoring the most runs for India in Test matches between India and England at Headingley. The 1983 World Cup winner played two Tests against England at Headingley, scoring 228 runs in three innings, including a century and two fifties.

2. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
2 / 5
(Photograph:Screengrab from video)

2. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is second on the list of top run-scorers for India in the India-England Tests at Headingley. The Indian legend played only one Test against England at Leeds and scored 212 runs at an average of 106.

3. Sachin Tendulkar
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar comes next on the list for most runs at Headingley. The legendary batter scored 193 runs in his only innings against England at Leeds in 2002, a contest which India won by an innings and 46 runs.

4. Rahul Dravid
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Rahul Dravid

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is fourth on the list. Dravid played only one Test against England at Leeds and scored 148 runs, including a brilliant century which propelled Sourav Ganguly’s side to a famous win in 2002.

5. Vijay Hazare
5 / 5
(Photograph:Screengrab from video)

5. Vijay Hazare

Vijay Hazare is fifth among the top scorers for India in this rivalry when it comes to batting in Leeds. Hazare played only one Test and scored 145 runs, including two fifties during India’s maiden tour of England in 1952.

Trending Photo

‘Bombardier Global, Dassault Falcon, and more’: The fastest private jets in the world
7

‘Bombardier Global, Dassault Falcon, and more’: The fastest private jets in the world

Foreign teams to win most Tests at Headingley - Pakistan have won as many Tests as New Zealand, check where India stand
7

Foreign teams to win most Tests at Headingley - Pakistan have won as many Tests as New Zealand, check where India stand

Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle
7

Start your engines: 6 must-watch racing movies that go full throttle

5 most dangerous asteroids that threaten Earth...and 1 that scared us all
7

5 most dangerous asteroids that threaten Earth...and 1 that scared us all

In Pics | England's recent Test record at Headingley featuring Ben Stokes' unbeaten 135
5

In Pics | England's recent Test record at Headingley featuring Ben Stokes' unbeaten 135