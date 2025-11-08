/From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid, 5 Indian batters with most runs vs South Africa in Tests

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Dravid here is a look at five Indian batters with most runs vs South Africa in Tests. The list also features prominent names like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman as the latest series between India and South Africa is set to roll in.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs by an Indian batter against South Africa in Tests, amassing 1,741 runs in 45 innings. Throughout his illustrious career, Tendulkar consistently delivered match-defining performances against one of the most formidable bowling attacks in world cricket.
Virat Kohli has been one of India’s most consistent performers against South Africa in Test cricket, scoring 1,408 runs in 28 innings. Known for his intensity and impeccable batting technique, Kohli has produced several memorable innings against a world-class South African bowling lineup.
Virender Sehwag was one of India’s most explosive performers against South Africa in Test cricket, amassing 1,306 runs in 26 innings. Known for his fearless stroke play and aggressive mindset, Sehwag often dismantled the Proteas’ renowned pace attack with audacious stroke-making.
Rahul Dravid was a pillar of consistency for India against South Africa in Test cricket, scoring 1,252 runs in 40 innings. Renowned for his solid technique and unflappable temperament, Dravid often stood firm against the Proteas’ formidable pace attack, which included legends like Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, and Dale Steyn.
VVS Laxman was one of India’s most stylish and dependable batters against South Africa, scoring 976 runs in 31 innings. Known for his wristy elegance and effortless stroke play, Laxman often provided crucial contributions in challenging conditions against a strong South African bowling attack.