/From Ryan Rickelton to Aiden Markram: 5 batters with most runs in SA20

Top batters in SA20 have dominated the run charts with consistent scoring, strong averages, explosive strike rates, and crucial hundreds and fifties, playing key roles for their franchises across seasons.
Ryan Rickelton has been MI Cape Town’s most reliable run-scorer in SA20, scoring 1012 runs in 25 matches at an impressive average of 44. He has registered eight half-centuries, scoring his runs at a strike rate of 162.70, consistently giving his team fast and strong starts.
Heinrich Klaasen has been a key batter for Durban’s Super Giants, amassing 1008 runs in the tournament at an average of 42. He has struck one century and nine fifties while scoring at a remarkable strike rate of 172.89, making him one of the most destructive batters in SA20.
Aiden Markram has played a crucial role for Sunrisers Eastern Cape by scoring 967 runs across seasons at an average of 34.53. He has hit one century and five half-centuries, often holding the innings together and providing stability to the batting lineup.
Rassie van der Dussen has been a consistent performer for MI Cape Town, scoring 964 runs at an average of 37.07. He has recorded one century and three half-centuries, using his calm and composed approach to build important partnerships.
Faf du Plessis has led Joburg Super Kings with distinction, scoring 894 runs in SA20 at an average of 33.11. He has notched up one century and seven half-centuries, continuing to deliver impactful innings and setting the tone at the top of the order.