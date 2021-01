Frog Sashimi

The most torturous dish we can say, 'Frog Sashimi', the dish served in restaurants in Japan and very few places around the globe.

This unsettling dish is prepared in front of your eyes, the chef brings a living frog in front of you, which is stabbed, skinned, gutted and served up on an iced plate with a lemon slice and soy sauce, while the chef is busy chopping the frog, its still-beating heart is served on your plate to start your desirable meal.

The dish which is considered to be a delicacy in Japan had garnered few controversies and many people have filed petitions to stop serving this dish as it is unlawful to eat living animals.

