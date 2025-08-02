/From Rohit Sharma to Kumar Sangakkara, 5 batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is)

From Rohit Sharma to Kumar Sangakkara, here is a look at five batters with most runs in Asia Cup (ODIs + T20Is). The list also features Sanath Jayasuriya, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
Sri Lanka's great Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for most runs in the history of the Asia Cup, having played in 25 matches. He scored 1220 runs during that spell and with a record six tons for Sri Lanka.
India’s Rohit Sharma is next on the list with 1210 runs, combining both T20Is and ODIs. He helped India win the Asia Cup in 2018 and 2023 and remains one of the most successful captains in the history of the nation.
Former India captain Virat Kohli is next on the list with 1171 runs in 26 matches and like Rohit, he too played in both formats. He was part of the Indian team that won the Asia Cup in 2023 while also scoring a hundred against Afghanistan in 2022.
Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara scored 1075 runs in 26 matches for the nation in the Asia Cup. Sangakkara was a member of the Sri Lankan side that won the Asia Cup in 2008.
India legend Sachin Tendulkar, during his 23 matches for the nation in the Asia Cup, amassed 971 runs. He narrowly missed out on the 1000-run mark and remains third on the list for most runs by an Indian batter in the continental tournament.