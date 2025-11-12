/From Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Stokes: Top 5 all rounders in Test cricket

All-rounders play a vital role in Test cricket, contributing with both bat and ball to shape matches. Let’s take a look at the top five Test all-rounders in the latest ICC rankings.
India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the ICC Test rankings with 426 rating points. Known for his consistency with both bat and ball, Jadeja’s best came against Bangladesh in Chennai 2024, where he reached a career-high rating of 475.
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz has climbed to second place with 305 points. His all-round skills have been key for Bangladesh, especially in home conditions. Miraz achieved his career-best rating of 327 against Zimbabwe at Chittagong in 2025.
England captain Ben Stokes remains among the top Test all-rounders with 295 points. Known for his match-winning knocks and fierce competitiveness, Stokes’ best career rating of 497 came during the 2020 West Indies series at Old Trafford.
Australia’s Test skipper Pat Cummins holds fourth place with 270 rating points. A leading fast bowler and handy lower-order batter, Cummins reached his best all-rounder rating of 339 against England at Lord’s in 2019.
South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder rounds off the top five with 253 rating points. The young all-rounder has impressed with his control and balance between bat and ball. His best rating of 284 came versus Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2025.